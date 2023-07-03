Maximum fees of DLED fixed in private institutions of Bihar, education department issued notification

The education department has fixed the fees for the two-year DLED course in non-government self-financed training institutes of Bihar. This fee has been fixed for the academic session 2023-25. The department has fixed a maximum annual fee of Rs 60 thousand per student. That is, the maximum fee for the entire course of two years has been fixed at one lakh twenty thousand rupees. The Education Department has duly issued a notification regarding this decision on Monday.

The prescribed fee will be maximum

According to the official information released by Sanjay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Education Department, the fees fixed will be maximum. This fee has been fixed by the National Council for Teacher Education on the basis of the required number of teachers and non-teaching staff for the DLED course. Therefore, in case of less expenditure on salary, the amount charged as enrollment fee will be reduced in the same proportion, in which the expenditure will be less.

Students will get freedom from arbitrary fees

In the notification issued by the department, it has been said that it will be mandatory to implement this fee structure on behalf of the institutes affiliated to the Bihar School Examination Board. It has been said in the official notification that all the notifications or orders issued earlier regarding the fee fixation of D.El.Ed course will be deemed to be modified to this extent. According to the information, due to the fee being fixed by the education department, the students will be able to get rid of the arbitrary fees of non-government colleges to a great extent.

