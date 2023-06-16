May God make everyone as poor as you... Know why Sumona Chakraborty made this comment on Kapil Sharma

Sony TV’s most entertaining show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ entertains the audience a lot. The show has a strong fan-following on social media. Every week many celebs come as guests and along with host Kapil Sharma, Krishna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda make them laugh with their jokes. However, this time Kapil entered the world of vloggers with his first vlog. The comedian showed his daily life while sharing an uncut clip post from his show.

Sumona roasts Kapil Sharma

After taking fans to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and Film City, Kapil sat with his team for rehearsals and said that if a poor man like me gets a chance to go to London, I will not return for 6 months. Sumona roasts him back saying, “Yes, God will make everyone as poor as you”. After this Kapil jokingly says, “Nazar laga de beda garg ho jaye”. Hearing this, everyone started laughing out loud.

Kapil joked with the audience

After this Kapil talks to his new audience and says, “So we also rehearse whenever we get time before shooting the episodes. Our Manjuji rehearses amazingly. She also rehearses on stage, but Audiences love his natural comic timing.” Manju gets emotional and Kapil says, ‘I was joking’. Manju replied, ‘We take everything seriously, especially when you are saying something.’

Kiku and Kapil’s fun

In a light-hearted manner, Kapil then roasts Sumona with his jokes and then asks her what she usually wears. To which the actress replies, “I wear Indian dress only, these necklaces help me stay in character.” Kapil also shows how Kiku Sharda is busy drinking energy drinks before the shoot and Kiku says, ‘I need full strength before my performance.’