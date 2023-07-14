mayawati camped in delhi preparing strong equation for 2024 lok sabha election rjl

Loksabha Election 2024: In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, all political parties are considering forming an alliance according to their own. In this episode, BSP strategists are also considering an alliance with Congress. In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BSP supremo Mayawati has started making strategy. In this connection, Mayawati has camped in Delhi. In fact, a few months ago, Mayawati had instructed the workers to add youth to the party. But despite this, new people are not able to join the party. Mayawati is continuously holding meetings to strengthen the BSP. First meeting the workers in Lucknow and now in Delhi, giving them instructions. At the same time, the party is working to bring Muslims together. In this sequence, former MLA Imran Masood was included in the party.