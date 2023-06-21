Mayawati said- BJP governments giving exemption to religious disputes, statues of Ambedkar-Kanshiram removed from BSP office

Lucknow: Before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, all the political parties in UP have started speeding up their preparations and cutting the opposition party. BSP supremo Mayawati In this episode, held a meeting with senior party officials in Lucknow on Wednesday. In this, he took a report from him regarding the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and gave instructions.

BSP supremo Mayawati said that the BJP government is constantly ignoring basic facilities like inflation, poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, electricity and water roads in the lives of crores of people of UP. To divert people’s attention from these shortcomings, the BJP governments are deliberately giving full exemption to casteist, communal and religious disputes. This is affecting the progress of UP and the country.

The BSP supremo said that the BJP governments will have to avoid love jihad, land jihad, hijab, madrassa, school-college, bulldozer politics, religious frenzy, hate statements. This is what is happening in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Road Accident: Car ran over people standing on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, two killed, four injured

Mayawati said that the development should be of the entire state and not of special areas in some special district like the rule of the Samajwadi Party. He said that UP is the largest state of the country in terms of population and that is why all kinds of peace, happiness and good law and order are very important for the country. But, in this matter, the state government seems to be proving quite right.

He said that custodial killings and open confrontation between criminals and sensational killings etc. have created panic among the people. This exposes the government’s claim of crime control. Like the SP government, in the present government too, it is common to talk about the rule of law and justice being rare due to unbridled police and administration.

Statues of Mayawati, Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram removed from BSP office

Meanwhile, all the three statues of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, BSP founder Kanshi Ram and former Chief Minister Mayawati installed at the state office of BSP have been removed. These statues have been shifted to Mayawati’s residence adjacent to this. According to BSP officials, people come to the party office only when there is a meeting, while the movement of workers and office bearers continues throughout the day at the residence. That’s why the idols have been installed there.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_KVFlAay44) Mayawati News