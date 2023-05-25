Mayawati surprised by supporting the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building, a blow to the unity of the opposition

Lucknow. Mayawati, the supremo of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, which has given the maximum number of MPs, has surprised everyone with her stand regarding the new Parliament House. On 28 May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his inability to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House, but by supporting the decision of the BJP government, Congress, SP, Trinamool, RJD, JDU etc. also expressed disagreement with the opposition parties. Done. This decision of Mayawati has given a jolt to the opposition parties opposing the central government.

Support for the inauguration of Parliament House rising above party politics

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has given information about the shocking decision through a tweet. BSP supremo Mayawati wrote in a tweet- “Whether there was a government of the Congress party at the Center before or now of the BJP, the BSP has always stood above party politics and supported them on issues related to the country and public interest. Seeing the inauguration of the new building, the party welcomes it in this context.

It is unfair to link the respect of tribal women with the inauguration of the Parliament House.

Mayawati has said in her statement that the boycott is unjustified for not inaugurating the new Parliament by President Draupadi Murmu. The government has made it, so it has the right to inaugurate it. It is also unfair to link this with tribal women’s respect. He should have thought about this while fielding a candidate against him instead of electing him unopposed. Mayawati writes that I have received the invitation for the program dedicated to the country, that is, the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House, for which I thank and wish her all the best. But due to my pre-scheduled engagement regarding the continuous review meetings of the party, I will not be able to attend that function.

Mayawati unhappy over BSP’s performance in Maharashtra

BSP chief Mayawati has expressed concern over the performance in the party’s review meeting regarding the results of the Maharashtra elections. Have asked to run a campaign to improve it. In the review meeting, Mayawati said that it is a matter of great sorrow for Maharashtra that the BSP as a party and movement is not that effective in that big state which was the birthplace of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and then Manyavar Kanshi Ram. The BSP should have moved forward and at least the balance of power in politics should have been established there by now. The party will make special efforts and preparations in Maharashtra, especially for the forthcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha.