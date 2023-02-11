Mayor of Voronezh Vadim Kstenin invited businessmen to create new activities on Revolution Avenue

Voronezh Mayor Vadim Kstenin suggested that businessmen create new activities on Revolution Avenue. The issue was discussed at a meeting of the coordinating council for the development of small and medium-sized businesses:

I see different opinions on this matter, I think that feedback from the business community is very important. There is time because the decision has not yet been made: it will have to work hard to minimize inconvenience and ensure safety. But if we close the traffic, then the owners of the establishments that are located on the avenue can make additional remote sites, and create more locations on the avenue where people can have a good time. This is a street beloved by the townspeople, many will take the opportunity to take a walk here. I would like them to be interested.

The head of the city noted that entrepreneurs will be supported in the implementation of ideas.

Let us recall that earlier Vadim Yuryevich supported the idea of ​​active representatives of the Voronezh public and set the task of preparing for the fact that Revolution Avenue could become pedestrian on weekends after the completion of the improvement.

In 2022, SMEs were provided with financial support in the amount of 37 million rubles. Almost 30 entrepreneurs received it.

In 2023, budget allocations are also provided for the implementation of the SME Development and Support subprogram – 39 million rubles. It is planned to subsidize the cost of purchasing equipment at its own expense and under leasing agreements.

Also during the meeting, the work plan of the coordinating council for 2023 was approved.

