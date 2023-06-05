Mayor Prashant Singhal will cycle to save the environment in Aligarh, religious leaders appeal to plant trees

Aligarh, On the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s birthday and World Environment Day, Municipal Corporation Aligarh started Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (RRR) centers at 4 places to help the needy people. Along with this, steps have been taken towards plantation and environmental protection on a large scale. Under the My Life, My Clean City campaign, reduce, reuse and recycle have been built by the Municipal Corporation on Monday in all its 4 zones under Meenakshi bridge, Jaiganj, Gular Road and Katpula. Through these RRR centers, unusable household items such as clothes, books, toys, electrical and electronic equipment, machinery, etc. will be given. Municipal Corporation will collect them and distribute them to the needy. Along with this, in the coming time, these centers will be developed as cloth bank, book bank, utensil bank, toy bank. Sand art was made on the occasion of World Environment Day at RRR Centers located in Kathpula.

Organizing awareness rally

Save the environment – Plant trees, reduce, reuse and recycle to bring public awareness, Mayor Prashant Singhal, Municipal Commissioner Amit Aseri flagged off the historic and grand awareness plug rally with the presence of corporators, NGO officials and employees from Kathpula Nav Nirman RRR Center. Did. Before the awareness rally, religious guru Mufti Zahid and Mahant Kaushal Nath also explained the religious importance of cleanliness and environment. Save the environment – Plant trees, reduce, reuse and recycle to bring public awareness, Mayor Prashant Singhal administered the pledge of service towards cleanliness and environmental protection before the historic and grand awareness plug rally in the presence of NGO officers and employees. On the occasion of World Environment Day, Mayor Prashant Singhal and Municipal Commissioner Amit Aseri along with councilors, officers, employees and members of NGOs planted saplings in Jawahar Bhavan and took a pledge to take care of the planted saplings.

To save the environment, the mayor will ride a bicycle one day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, under the chairmanship of Mayor Prashant Singhal, a one-day workshop on Save Environment was organized in Jawahar Bhawan with councillors, public NGOs. In which councillors, NGOs and citizens listened to the live telecast of Mission Life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the mayor and city commissioner were informed about public interest suggestions. The mayor assured the residents of the city and said that with the help of public participation and social organizations, efforts would be made to make Aligarh Green Aligarh, Clean Aligarh by planting more and more saplings. For this I need the cooperation of all the citizens. In order to save the environment, the mayor took the initiative in the public dialogue and said that he will cycle once a week. My councilors will also ride cycles, because the pledge to save the environment will be successful only by changing the lifestyle. On the other hand, the city commissioner appealed to all the councilors to plant five saplings in their respective wards and adopt them and make them become trees in the next five years.

Report- Alok Singh, Aligarh