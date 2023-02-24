Mayweather practiced punches ahead of Chalmers fight

Boxer Floyd Mayweather from the USA before the fight with MMA participant Englishman Aaron Chalmers held an open training session on Friday, February 24. The corresponding video is published on the FlightHype.com YouTube channel.

Mayweather worked punches with a sparring partner in front of reporters, he also worked with a pear.

On February 23, at a press conference, Mayweather promised to show a spectacular fight with Chalmers. He stressed that no matter who his opponent is, the boxer is always ready to give 100%. As Mayweather added, he does not like to reveal the secrets of certain techniques that he wants to demonstrate on his opponent – everything should be unpredictable for the viewer, the 46-year-old American athlete believes.

On the same day, Mayweather called his boxing record “the perfect thing”.

The former undisputed world champion retired undefeated after winning 50 fights. The American held his last professional fight in 2017 against Conor McGregor, defeating him then by technical knockout in the 10th round.

The fight between Mayweather and Chalmers will take place on February 25 at the O2 Arena in London. REN TV will broadcast the battle.