Mayweather promises spectacular fight with Chalmers

American boxer Floyd Mayweather promised to show a spectacular fight with the Englishman Aaron Chalmers. He spoke about this at a press conference on Thursday, February 23.

The boxer noted that no matter who his opponent is, he always wants to give all his best at 100%.

He added that he does not like to talk about specific techniques that he wants to show in battle, since everything should be unexpected for the viewer.

“Because we’re doing a main event, we’re going to go out and have fun, but the whole poster is filled with cool events from top to bottom, so I just want to say thank you to all the media covering this. We couldn’t have done this without you, so we’re working together as a team, so this Saturday is going to be a great night,” Mayweather said.

According to him, he achieved in boxing everything that he dreamed of. The athlete emphasized that even after he stops performing, he will not stop supporting boxing.

“The best will win, but it will be a fight where he will face a fighter who can really fight. So let’s find out what he really has behind his back. I feel like myself, so I will not fight for something abstract, ”Mayweather said.

On the same day, Mayweather called his boxing record “the perfect thing.” The former undisputed world champion retired undefeated after winning 50 fights. The American held his last professional fight in 2017 against Conor McGregor, defeating him then by technical knockout in the tenth round.

Now Mayweather only competes in exhibition fights. So, he has already held fights with Tenshin Natsukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore, Mikura Asakura and Oladeji Olatunji. The Chalmers fight will be Mayweather’s sixth exhibition fight.

On February 23, Russian martial arts commentator Alexander Sadokov gave his prediction for the upcoming fight between Mayweather and Chalmers. He said that in the upcoming fight he would root for the American athlete, and expressed confidence in his victory. He added that, in his opinion, Chalmers is not capable of delivering big trouble to Mayweather. On the other hand, the commentator did not rule out the possibility of inflicting a “stray blow”.

At the same time, MMA fighter Jeff Monson called Mayweather’s main advantage in the fight with Chalmers. He noted that he was confident in Mayweather’s easy victory over mixed-style fighter Aaron Chalmers. Monson pointed out that Floyd Mayweather is a boxer, so it’s clear he has an advantage.

The fight between Mayweather and Chalmers according to the rules of boxing will take place on February 25.