Mazda Atenza and Toyota Avalon will appear on the Russian market in spring

In the spring, several new brands of cars will be brought to Russia through parallel imports. It was announced on March 14 ‘RIA News’ with reference to market participants.

“We plan to continue importing significant consignments of Toyota, Mazda, Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, BMW, Mercedes vehicles, including such new models for our market as Mazda Atenza, Mazda CX-4, Toyota Avalon,” said the Director for development of the Klyuchavto auto holding Yulia Ovchinnikova.

Mainly brands of the middle and premium segments, as well as electric vehicles will be imported.

“Thanks to parallel imports, today there really is an opportunity to bring models that are fundamentally new for the Russian market and have never been on sale before. So, for example, in the near future we plan to supply such models as Avatr 11, Dongfeng E70, HiPhi Z,” said Sergey Melyukh, director of Avilon Electro.

The day before, the Ministry of Industry and Trade included 11 more foreign brands in the list of brands allowed for import into the Russian Federation for parallel imports. The list includes Hino, Renault, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, KIA, Mazda, Opel and Peugeot.

Before that, on March 6, it became known that the last officially imported Volkswagen Touareg SUVs had run out in Moscow stores of official dealers of the German automaker Volkswagen. In total, 21 similar SUVs remained in various regions of Russia at a price of 9.2 million rubles to 15.1 million rubles.

On February 27, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported that Volkswagen intends to ban Chinese factories from delivering their cars to Russia in order to fight the export of their cars from China, for which it even created a blacklist system. It includes wholesale Chinese companies that will no longer be able to purchase vehicles directly from Chinese joint ventures.

Earlier, on February 13, it was noted that the Volkswagen Tharu front-wheel drive crossover was brought to the Russian Federation through parallel imports. The car in the Russian Federation was estimated at 3,922,760 rubles.