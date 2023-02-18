Mazurov’s townhouse in Moscow was put up for auction for almost ₽1 billion – News

February 18, 2023, 11:10 – BLiTZ – News

In Moscow, the apartment of the founder of the Novy Stream group and the Antipinsky Oil Refinery, Dmitry Mazurov, was put up for auction. This is evidenced by the data of the Fedresurs portal.

We are talking about a four-story townhouse in the Muravyov Chambers complex built in 2002. Its area is 493.7 sq. m (including the basement). The building is located in the 1st Zachatievsky lane next to Ostozhenka. The total initial price of real estate and two parking spaces is 920 million rubles.

The apartment has a swimming pool, sauna, roof terrace. Such photos were published on the website for the sale of non-core and collateral assets of Sberbank (Mazurov’s main creditor).

The auction is scheduled for early April. To participate in it, you must make a deposit by the end of March. Its size is 5% of the initial cost of the lot – 46 million rubles.

Mazurov was detained in 2019 on charges of embezzling $29 million from Sberbank funds. He was also accused of embezzling 473 million rubles that belonged to the Antipinsky Oil Refinery. In January 2020, bankruptcy proceedings began against the businessman at the request of creditors.

