MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2023 Declared: Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Arts results declared, check this way

MBOSE SSLC HSSLC Arts Result 2023, Meghalaya Board 10th 12th Arts Result 2023: Meghalaya Board of School Education has released the 10th and 12th Arts exam results today i.e. on 26 May. Now apart from the official website of the board, mbose.in and megresults.nic.in, students can check their result through the direct link given here. Students can check their marksheet through their roll number.

How to download Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC HSSLC Arts Result 2023

Visit the official website of the board at mbose.in

Then click on the link of 10th and 12th Arts Result

After that enter roll number and click on submit button

Now students can check and download their result

Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th results can be seen on these websites

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

MBOSE SSLC Topper list 2023: These are the 10th toppers

Samridya Das

Jyotipriya Bhattacharya

Tanushree Acharjee

Ritam Deep Chowdhary

salrim m sangma

Rogrich B Sangma

12th Arts result released yesterday

