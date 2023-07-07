MCC bans its members from entering ‘Long Room’ of Lord’s Stadium, there was ruckus during Ashes

The MCC has barred its members from entering the ‘Long Room’, saying they have brought shame to the club by abusing Australian cricketers during the Lord’s Test and that this “unacceptable” behavior will invite stern action. MCC apologized to the Australian team for this behavior of some of its members and also suspended three members. He had abused some Australian players in the long room on the fifth day of the second Ashes Test.

In an email to club members, MCC president Bruce C Brown said: “The behavior of some members has had a significant impact on the reputation of our club. These members shown on camera have brought shame to the club. ‘The Guardian’ said that Brown wrote in the email, ‘Our club believes in adopting a positive attitude towards the promotion and dissemination of cricket but our efforts have been undermined by the actions of these members.’

The Long Room is an area reserved for MCC members and their guests. Australian batsmen Usman Khawaja and David Warner had a heated argument with spectators in the long room after Jonny Bairstow’s controversial stumping on the fifth day of the Lord’s Test. MCC has barred members from the players’ dressing room on their way to the pitch. Apart from this, the members will not be able to use the stairs when the teams come to the premises. These rules will be applicable from the T20 match between the women’s teams of Australia and England on Saturday.

In fact, Johnny Bairstow was dismissed on the last ball of the last over before lunch on the fifth day. The ball went into the wicketkeeper’s gloves after being bowled. Bairstow went out of the crease considering the ball as dead and moved towards his partner at the other end. Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper threw his balls and scattered them. After such dismissal of Bairstow, the spectators present in the stadium also raised slogans against Australia.