MCC will reduce the interval of movement on February 22 and 23

The interval of train traffic on the Moscow Central Circle (MCC) will be reduced on February 22 and 23. This was announced on February 22 by the metropolitan Deptrans in Telegram.

“In connection with the mass festive events, the MCC will operate with a minimum 4-minute interval not only during peak hours, but also off-peak,” the message says.

The reduced interval mode will last on February 22 from 7:30 to 21:00 and on February 23 from 12:30 to midnight. The deptrans recommends using public transport during these periods.

The day before, the department said that passengers of the Moscow metro will be able to send postcards around Russia for free in honor of Defender of the Fatherland Day. They can be issued from 21 to 26 February.

On the same day, the press service of the Department of Regional Security and Anti-Corruption of Moscow reported that in the capital, fireworks on February 23 will be launched at 14 venues at 21:00. A total of 30 volleys are planned.

On February 17, it became known that on February 23, a festive event dedicated to the Defender of the Fatherland Day will be held for visitors on the central Moscow square in the city promenade “Dream Islands”. Guests will enjoy a thematic program with sports relay races and comic GTO norms, a master class in making holiday cards, arm wrestling and knot knitting competitions, as well as games with prizes and gifts.