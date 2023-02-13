Md Shahabuddin become 22nd President of Bangladesh

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal through a press conference has declared election of Md Shahabuddin, a retired judge and former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as the 22nd President of Bangladesh. He was nominated by the ruling Awami League on February 12, 2023.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said, Awami League nominee Md Shahabuddin became president-elect by default as no one else submitted any nominations as per Section 7 of the Presidential Election Act, 1991 (Act No. 27 of 1991).

A gazette notification regarding this has been issued this afternoon.

President-elect Md Shahabuddin will be replacing Abdul Hamid, who was elected president, also unopposed, for the second term on February 6, 2018. President Hamid is set to complete his tenure on April 23 this year.

According to Article 123 of the constitution, the presidential election must be held 60 to 90 days before the expiry of each five-year term. As per the constitution, Abdul Hamid cannot become president again as he was elected for two terms.

President-elect Md Shahabuddin was born in 1949 in Pabna and is a lawyer by profession. He is a member of the ruling Awami League’s advisory council. President-elect Md Shahabuddin previously served as a district and sessions judge and ACC commissioner.

He was the convener of Pabna district’s Swadhin Bangla Chhatra Shongram Parishad in 1971. He is also a freedom fighter.

President-elect joined the BCS as a judicial cadre in 1982 and was elected as the general secretary of the Judicial Service Association in 1995.

President-elect Md Shahabuddin also served as the coordinator appointed by the law ministry in the case filed over the assassination of Bangabandhu.

He served as the chairman of the Judicial Inquiry Commission set up after the 2001 general polls to investigate the murders, rapes and looting and inhumane activities committed by the leaders of the BNP-Jamaat alliance.

President-elect Md Shahabuddin served as the president of Pabna district Chhatra League during his student life and was the president of Pabna district Jubo League back in 1974.

He was imprisoned following the brutal assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975. He also was the election commissioner in the last National Council of Bangladesh Awami League.

President-elect Md Shahabuddin is married to Professor Dr Rebecca Sultana, a former government official and the couple have one son.

