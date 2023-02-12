Connect with us
Meanness should be expected from the West on the anniversary of the beginning of the special operation - DOS

News

Meanness should be expected from the West on the anniversary of the beginning of the special operation – DOS

Published on

February 12, 2023, 19:02 – BLiTZ – News Political scientist Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations under the President of Russia, believes that Western countries will try to inflict as much damage on Russia as possible during the meeting of the UN General Assembly, which will be dedicated to the anniversary of the start of the NWO.

Bezpalko assumes that with a high probability, representatives of Western countries will try to pass an anti-Russian resolution by voting.

Russia, for its part, will try to prevent the adoption of such a resolution, but even if it is adopted, this will not change anything, since the resolution has a recommendatory character. Bezpalko added that those who vote against the anti-Russian resolution will demonstrate their support for Russia and their desire to strengthen relations with Moscow.

“I admit that Western countries will try to kick our country again on the anniversary of the start of a special military operation,” Bezpalko said.

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrey Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:
News Desk

Contents published under this byline are those created by the news team of BLiTZ

Click to comment

Leave a Comment

More in News

Subscribe to BLiTZ via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to BLiTZ and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Popular

Nazis, Huns of Nazis, WW2, German, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Nazi, Germans

Opinion

Israel on an upward trajectory
Молния ударила в голову известной статуи Христа

News

The top of the statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro was struck by lightning
SkyPower Global, SkyPower, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, ConvrtX

News

Notorious fraudster Kerry Adler runs false propaganda
Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, State of the Union, Edwin Pitti, SiriusXM, Megyn Kelly

International

Why Jill Biden kissed Kamala’s husband?
Joe Biden, Pulitzer, NATO, Nord Stream, Germany, Europe, Russian

International

Joe Biden bombed Nord Stream through US Navy
To Top
%d bloggers like this: