February 12, 2023, 19:02 – BLiTZ – News Political scientist Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations under the President of Russia, believes that Western countries will try to inflict as much damage on Russia as possible during the meeting of the UN General Assembly, which will be dedicated to the anniversary of the start of the NWO.

Bezpalko assumes that with a high probability, representatives of Western countries will try to pass an anti-Russian resolution by voting.

Russia, for its part, will try to prevent the adoption of such a resolution, but even if it is adopted, this will not change anything, since the resolution has a recommendatory character. Bezpalko added that those who vote against the anti-Russian resolution will demonstrate their support for Russia and their desire to strengthen relations with Moscow.

“I admit that Western countries will try to kick our country again on the anniversary of the start of a special military operation,” Bezpalko said.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrey Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

