Media: EU countries have not yet decided how much ammunition from their warehouses can be transferred to Ukraine

March 20 - BLiTZ. The Brussels portal Euractive, citing its own sources, said that European countries still cannot decide how much ammunition to send to Ukraine. We are talking about the weapons that are stored in warehouses. The question hung in the air for almost a week.

The hitch occurred due to the fact that Brussels had plans to allocate €1 billion for these needs, but Europe is not sure that it will be possible to supply ammunition for this amount. Their value and quantity may be less than the amount presented.

In this regard, a special meeting should be held, the results of which will make it clear how much ammunition Kyiv will receive.