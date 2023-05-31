Media OutReach Newswire establishes footprint in Thailand

Media OutReach Newswire, Asia’s first global newswire, has continued its expansion across the region, opening an eighth Asia-Pacific office in Thailand to cater to Thailand’s growing public relations industry.

The public relations industry in Thailand is growing at a rate of double digits, with Thai organizations and government agencies investing to build their brand reputation locally and internationally.

Media OutReach Newswire’s global press release distribution network offers an authentic service that connects our clients to journalists to build media relations, post their news on real media sites and reach investors through the companies news posting into all of the world’s financial services such as Bloomberg, Refinitiv Eikon, Dow Jones Newswire, Factset, Infront, Morningstar and international news terminals Reuters News Agency, Associated Press (AP) and Agence France Presse (AFP).

In addition, Media OutReach Newswire offers expert advice on clients’ news releases to better communicate their message to international media.

The Thai team will serve a growing number of Thai-based clients to reach the media in Thailand and internationally.

Also read Immigrant runs scamming activities in Thailand

“Since the launch of our service we are pleased to share that we are supporting clients from many industries such as business, cryptocurrency, education, finance, property, technology, travel & hospitality, start-ups, government agencies, SMEs and lifestyle industry among others,” says Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire.

“Thai clients who are looking to expand their presence across the Asia-Pacific region and globally through Media OutReach Newswire’s comprehensive global press release distribution network appreciate that they have insights that tell them how many journalists are reading their news release, including garnering write-ups and receiving media inquiries.

“Our services are aimed at providing an efficient and effective communication network that allows our clients to have PR campaign performance insights with meaningful reporting and conversations with their C-Suites and stakeholders”, Jennifer Kok added.

Media OutReach Newswire has been investing to build a comprehensive press release distribution network in Thailand with a journalist database built in-house by our media research team to guarantee news postings on quality Thai media. This strategic expansion will also provide Thai organizations with unlimited access to more than 400 trade media news categories, guaranteed news posting on more than 500 leading and quality online news media and post-release reports created in a format that PR professionals can download for immediate use.

“We understand the communication goals of PR professionals who want a newswire that helps them to better reach out to the media. Our distribution networks include journalists from newspapers, trade media, online media, broadcast media and influencers as well. We are pleased to have received feedback from our Thai clients that they are so pleased with the write-ups generated from journalists without pitching and their SEO has improved from using our press release distribution service”, Jennifer Kok added.

Thailand is one of 26 countries across the Asia-Pacific region where Media OutReach Newswire has built a comprehensive press release distribution network. Media OutReach Newswire is in a strong position to help Thailand clients distribute their press releases to real journalists effectively and efficiently whether they are building their brand reputation in Thailand, across Southeast Asia, Asean or Asia-Pacific and internationally.

Arinya Talerngsri, Founder, Managing Director and Chief Capability Officer at SEAC who engaged Media OutReach Newswire to support their global brand building campaign, says their services have already proved to be a hugely successful tool in supporting the company to engage with the media in their expansion into Europe, USA, Canada and Asia-Pacific.

“We have been impressed with the level of earned coverage by journalists where our press release has garnered without pitching. An additional benefit we found was our company’s organic SEO search ranking after partnering with Media OutReach Newswire. The newswire post-release reports have provided us with insights into the level of media engagement across our target markets. With these insights we are able to shape our global communication strategy”, Talerngsri says.

Patcharin Pattanabunpaiboon, Executive Editor of Creative Thailand Magazine at Creative Economy Agency, organiser of Bangkok Design Week, says having a partner like Media OutReach Newswire has played a crucial role in supporting the agency to generate awareness about Bangkok Design Week in their target market across Asia-Pacific.

“Their extensive network and deep understanding of the media landscape in APAC have enabled us to reach a wider audience and secure valuable earned media coverage by journalists”, she says.

“Media OutReach’s strategic press release distribution approach which allows us to pay a single fee to reach unlimited targeted news categories has helped us to reach all our targeted media within our budget. Their service has contributed significantly to our public relation efforts to build awareness and interest for the success of Bangkok Design Week”.

Pattanabunpaiboon added their office would continue to engage Media OutReach Newswire for their communication programs with future projects.

“We value their strategic counsel, media network and ability to effectively communicate our brand’s message to the right journalist audience. Building a long-term relationship with Media OutReach Newswire aligns with our goals of establishing a strong brand presence in the Asia Pacific market and maintaining a positive relationship with the media”.

Launched in 2009, Hong Kong-based Media OutReach is the first global newswire founded in the Asia-Pacific region with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, China, Thailand, and Taiwan.

For BLiTZ Hindi edition, please click here