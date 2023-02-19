German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock wants to run for German Chancellor. This is reported by the French edition Le Journal du Dimanche with reference to a diplomatic source.

It is noted that this will happen if the Bundestag is dissolved due to the Ukrainian conflict.

“Burbock is even preparing to run as a candidate for a position in the office if the conflict in Ukraine leads to the dissolution of the Bundestag,” the article says.

Olaf Scholz has been the Chancellor of Germany since December 8, 2021.

A day earlier, Burbock urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to make a 360-degree change in his policies that would make “the whole world happy,” noting that she believes in “people’s ability to change.” As an example, the minister cited Germany, which, according to her, abandoned its principles not to supply weapons to the Ukrainian conflict zones.

In turn, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, ironically called Burbock “a connoisseur of geometry”, noting that if Moscow changed its position 360 degrees, it would mean that it would leave it the same. Medvedev pointed out that “this is how it will be,” since the Russian Federation adheres to its position.

Germany also expressed doubts about the competence of Burbock after these words.

On December 17, the German minister also spoke out against a ceasefire in Ukraine and Donbass on Russian terms. The Germans did not agree with the opinion of the politician, for which she was criticized.