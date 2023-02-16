US financial and military support for Ukraine “remains quite strong,” but Washington has already sent a signal to Kyiv about its possible limitation. This was reported on February 15 on its website by the newspaper Newsweek with reference to political scientist, professor at the University of London Rob Singh.

Many Republican congressmen still support sending aid, he said, but “a small, important group of populist nationalists are much more skeptical.”

“Internal critics are likely to begin to question Washington’s leadership role in providing assistance if NATO continental states are seen to provide insufficient support or even split over Ukraine,” he said.

The political scientist recalled that in February, Congressman from Florida Matt Goetz had already put forward a “Resolution on fatigue from Ukraine”, in which he called for stopping sending military and financial assistance to Kiev, as well as concluding a peace agreement.

“President Joe Biden must have forgotten his forecast from March 2022 suggesting that arming Ukraine with military equipment would escalate the conflict into a “third world war,” Goetz recalled in an interview with Newsweek.

The document was supported by Colorado Representative Lauren Bobert and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, the paper said.

Earlier on Thursday, US Colonel Douglas McGregor said that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin’s call to increase arms supplies to Kiev does not make sense, because Western countries do not have ammunition for Ukraine, as well as production capacities for their reproduction.

A day earlier, British military analyst Sean Bell said that NATO was depleting its arsenal by supporting Ukraine and did not have the resources to confront Russia. In his opinion, the alliance did not provide for a conflict of this magnitude in its budget.

Also on Wednesday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the Ukrainian military would have to use fewer weapons on the battlefield due to the depletion of arsenals in Western countries. According to him, there is a growing concern in Washington about stockpiles of weapons and ammunition.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

