Medical colleges will be evaluated, rating will be given on academic excellence, research and students’ feedback

Anurag Pradhan, Patna. Now government and private medical colleges will also be given rating. Preparation is being done for this. Medical colleges will get support according to their ratings. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has fixed the parameters for rating all the medical colleges in the country. The colleges will be evaluated and given a rating by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board.

Medical colleges will have to provide all the necessary documents to the board. The rating given by the board will be explained to the public in a simple way. Rating of all medical colleges will be issued on the website of the board and NMC. People will also be able to see the evaluation report. Till now no rating system was active for medical colleges. To make the quality of medical education, NMC will implement the rating system.

Students’ feedback will also be important

Along with academic excellence of medical colleges, research as well as students’ feedback has also been included in the parameter. For violation of the rules, the college can be fined up to one crore rupees. Recognition can also be withdrawn. In the criteria of rating, the status of research in the college and the research paper of teachers and students will also get weightage. Experts will also keep an eye on what is the atmosphere in the college regarding discipline and teaching and learning. The participation of the teachers and students of the college in the educational activities at the national and international level will also play an important role in the rating. Sports and social activities have also been made part of the parameter.

Multi choice credit system will be implemented in MBBS also

Now students taking admission in MBBS can also do multiple courses simultaneously. Multi-choice credit system courses will also be started in medical colleges, in which many courses can be done simultaneously. Also, credits will be given in the semester. Students will have to complete their MBBS degree in a maximum of nine years. At the same time, direct admission will not be taken in private and government medical colleges. For taking direct admission in the college, a fine of two crores will be imposed in the first instance. Whereas, doing so for the second time can lead to cancellation of recognition.

Darbhanga’s Akshara excels in JEE Advanced after NEET, topper among girls in Guwahati zone

Rating will be given on this basis

academic excellence

Research and Feedback

Innovative in teaching process

Participation of students-teachers in national-international events

sports and social work

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaVCv8CcWKs) medical news