Medical experts Bolkov and Malinnikova warned of the risk of the spread of cholera and anthrax in Turkey

February 15, 2023, 05:25 – BLiTZ – News In an interview with Izvestia, health experts shared information that a threat of outbreaks of dangerous infections has formed in Turkey in the area of ​​the recent earthquake. We are talking about cholera and anthrax.

So, the immunologist Mikhail Bolkov told reporters that this is due to the lack of clean water, as well as problems with sewerage, heating and regular medical care. He stressed that the spread of disease could also be accelerated due to “massive population displacement”.

“After large-scale natural disasters, there is always an increase in infections. This is primarily due to the lack of clean water, sewerage, heating and regular medical care. An additional risk factor in these conditions is the mass displacement of the population, ”the journalists quote the words of the expert.

Virologist Elena Malinnikova, in turn, noted that another threat is the spread of anthrax, the reason for which could be the destruction of cattle burial grounds as a result of an earthquake. According to the physician, the spores of the virus, which “are stored in the ground for many decades,” could be thrown into the open air.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that Doctor of Technical Sciences Yuri Vinogradov made a statement that, according to various experts, no catastrophes similar to the earthquakes that occurred in Turkey are expected in the near future.

