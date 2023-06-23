Medical facilities will increase in RIMS, doctors will be available 24 hours, said Dr. RK Gupta, Director in charge

Ranchi: Director in-charge of RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences) Prof (Dr) RK Gupta said that soon a changed system will be seen in RIMS. Doctors will be there for 24 hours. The security system will be strict. He gave detailed information about providing all medical facilities to the patients, presence of doctors and nurses and availability of medicines. He was addressing the press conference on Friday. Medical Superintendent Dr. Hirendra Birua, Deputy Superintendent Colonel (Dr.) Shailesh Tripathi, Medical Officer (Store) Dr. Rakesh Kumar and PRO Dr. Rajeev Ranjan were present on the occasion.

Increased facilities in Emergency and Trauma Center

Dr. RK Gupta, Director in-charge of RIMS, said that 18 ventilators and all oxygen points have been commissioned to improve the Emergency and Trauma Center. A roster has been prepared for the presence of doctors for 24 hours. Hand over and take over report will be prepared in every shift. Duty roster of nurses will be ready. The duty nurse will keep track of the availability of medicines and inform about it in the hand over report. 20 ICU beds and 1 operation theater are being prepared on the first floor. Of these, 12 beds have been installed and will be made operational soon. The Medical Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent are monitoring the emergency arrangements every day.

availability of drugs

In-charge director Dr. RK Gupta said that gauze, cotton, bandage, gloves, syringes, IV fluid etc. have been made available in RIMS. All necessary medicines have been made available in the departments. Availability of other medicines is being ensured. Reagent has been made available and related investigation is going on.

Sample collection points made at 23 places

In order to improve the ward of RIMS, sample collection points have been set up at 23 places in the clinical department in the hospital premises so that patients do not have to wander here and there for examination. Right now these collection points will operate from 8 am to 8 pm. In future there is a plan to make it 24×7. 24 hours presence of doctor is being ensured in the ward. In the morning the doctor on duty will do rounds in the ward. Preferred resident round will be given in the evening.

Security of rims will increase

The security of rims will be tightened. Barriers etc. will be installed at many points to stop unnecessary and unwanted movement and Home Guard and SAP personnel will be stationed in the ward. Security personnel will be deployed after identifying those areas from where unnecessary people enter. 24×7 Quick Response Team (QRT) will be deployed with walkie talkie who will monitor the security of the hospital and RIMS campus. Security personnel will be deployed along with the lady doctor in night duty.

Cash counters will increase in RIMS

Ayushman Mitras and computer operators will be deployed at various places for those undergoing treatment under Ayushman Bharat and this will be further strengthened. The number of cash counters will be increased to 5 in the OPD building. The process of dialysis tender has been completed and soon dialysis facility will be started in RIMS for OPD and admitted patients.

internet service is working

To restore internet service, alternative arrangements are being made at 13 important places and through NIC and RailTel additional dedicated leased lines are being arranged, which will start operating in 1-2 days. Work order has been issued in this regard. Problems of faculty, doctors and employees are being heard and immediate action is being taken.