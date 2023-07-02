Medical Protection Act will be implemented in Jharkhand soon: Health Minister Banna Gupta

Medical Protection Act in Jharkhand: Doctor’s Day was organized by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at a hotel in Golmuri on Saturday. Health Minister Banna Gupta was present as the chief guest in the programme. He said in his address that in Jharkhand medical protection act (Medical Protection Act) Will be implemented soon. This is a very old demand of doctors. About 80 percent work has been done by the government in this direction. Told that the Act is being prepared after studying the laws applicable in different states together. A cultural program was organized during this. Dr. IM Prasad, Dr. BR Master, Dr. KN Singh, Dr. G. Praveen Kumar, Dr. Bharti Minj, Dr. GC Manjhi, Dr. Saurabh Chowdhary were present in the program.

here you are

Civil surgeons of Chaibasa, Dr. Sahir Pal, Dr. Vijay Kumar, Dr. AK Lal, Dr. ABVK Bakhala, Dr. AC Akhori, Dr. Umesh Khan, Dr. R. Kumar, Dr. Harpreet Singh, Dr. Ram Naresh Rai, Dr. Lalit Minj, Dr. Vanita Sahay participated in the program. , Dr. AC Akhouri, Dr. RL Aggarwal etc.

were awarded

Three toppers of different years of MGM Medical College were honored with Dr. Vinod Kumar Singh Memorial Award and Dr. Shrikrishna Chowdhary Memorial Award and other awards. Doctors above 70 years of age were also honored.

Jharkhand bandh on July 4, Olchiki Hul Baisi announced on non-fulfillment of demands )Medical Protection Act