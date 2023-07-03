Medical students in UP will have to provide services in government hospital for three months, will test the facilities for treatment of patients

Lucknow : Doctors doing PG courses from government institutions in Uttar Pradesh will now provide their services in district hospitals. These doctors will be taught the nuances related to the basic treatment of patients. The Medical Education Department has made it mandatory for doctors doing PG to undergo training in hospitals. The batch of doctors who have done PG in all the hospitals have also started joining. With this, patients will get the facility of super specialty treatment.

Doctors doing PG courses in institutions like KGMU, Lohia-PGI will now have to serve in government hospitals for three months. Under the District Residency Program, doctors will come to the hospitals. Here, along with the treatment of patients, other services will be tested. Balrampur- Batches of doctors have started coming to civil and Lokbandhu, Ramsagar Mishra, BKT Sadhamau and other hospitals. Hospital in-charge says that doctors doing MD-MS have started joining the hospital. The services of these doctors will be taken at OPD, Emergency and other places. Director General Training Dr. Deepa Tyagi told that it has been made mandatory for the doctors doing PG to undergo training in the hospital for three months.

Private medical college doctors will provide services

Doctors doing MD-MS in private medical college of Lucknow district will also serve in government hospital. Students of other medical colleges including Era Medical College, Integral College, TS Mishra College will render their services in hospitals.

Objective of the training To test the services of the hospitals

MD-MS doctors are being posted here to know about the medical services provided to the patients in the state government hospitals. Through these doctors, the medical service provided to the patients at the basic level in the hospitals has to be tested. Director General Training Dr. Deepa Tyagi told that students doing MD-MS will be posted under CMO. They will be posted at CHC-PHC and Health and Wellness Center.

786 doctors will be posted in hospitals

Director General Training Dr. Deepa Tyagi told that there are 786 students doing MD-MS of the year 2021 batch. This includes students of government and private colleges. The services of these girl students will be taken to examine the nuances of postmortem along with treatment.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt5gtiNcJmE)