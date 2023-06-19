Medical tourism and growing trust in India

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Sharma

In the field of medical tourism, India is becoming the favorite destination of the countries of the world today. India has started counting among the top 6 countries in this field. In fact, in the medical field, India has made its own unique identity by providing world-class medical services. 38 medical institutions of our country are recognized by JCI, so Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Delhi have made their international identity in the field of medical tourism. Today, Bangalore has established itself as an IT capital as well as a wellness centre. According to a rough estimate, two million people from 78 countries of the world have started coming every year for medical, wellness and IVF therapy.

In 2020, there has been an income of about nine billion US dollars from the medical tourism sector in India, so according to experts in this field, by 2026, the medical tourism sector is estimated to reach about one and a half times 13 billion US dollars. If seen, there are many main reasons for India becoming the center of attraction in the field of medical tourism. One is the medical services in India, in which both medical and paramedical services are cheap as well as of international level. Secondly, there is no problem regarding the language as people associated with the medical field of India speak English fluently and understand it as well. Along with this, the traditional image of India in the field of medicine is also having a positive impact. Now the need is to attract more and more people while exploiting this area while maintaining this image and earning foreign income as well.

If seen, Indian doctors have their own identity at the international level. Today, 75 thousand Indian doctors are rendering their services in the countries of the world, especially in the IPD countries. Out of these, more than 15 thousand doctors are giving their services in America only. Similarly, Indian paramedical personnel, especially in the nursing field, have a distinct identity of their own. There was a time when nurses from Kerala were seen in demand in most of the countries of the world. Even today, people associated with the Indian medical and paramedical sector are seen with respect due to their behavior, style of work, commitment to work and adherence to high ethical standards. When the people associated with the medical field of India have a different identity in foreign countries, on the other hand, the major medical institutions of the country have made an identity due to their services.

India’s holistic medical system is one of the reasons for the attraction of foreigners towards medical tourism in India. People have started giving priority to India due to the expertise in medical facilities of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Homeopathy, Unani, Tibetan and Siddha systems. Compared to other countries, medical facilities are cheaper here, so the services are also of international level and people are getting attracted. Multidisciplinary medical facility is available at one place. If seen, today there is an excess of mental diseases in the countries of the world and mental disorders can be easily treated through Indian traditional medicine and yoga meditation etc. The importance of yoga has now been accepted at the international level. Along with this, Indian doctors are also getting mastery in the latest medical methods. More recently, the way India has proved its mettle in the countries of the world by providing medicines and vaccines during Covid has increased the confidence of the people. As far as prophylactic vaccines are concerned, India ranks first among countries in the world in their availability and distribution.

The direct meaning of medical tourism is that when someone goes to another country for his treatment, it is called medical tourism. By the way, it has been believed that France is the foremost in the form of medical tourism, while Singapore and Thailand are also the favorite places of the countries of the world. Now the inclination of people towards our country is increasing in the field of medical tourism. In such a situation, the government will also have to make concerted efforts to promote medical tourism. For this, first of all, the medical visa system has to be made simple and easy. Along with this, insurance facilities will have to be improved. In fact, getting cashless or insurance facility by foreign insurance companies is a cause of trouble for people coming on medical tourism from abroad. In such a situation, facilities will have to be obtained by establishing coordination and dialogue with the institutions providing insurance in the medical field. Along with this, the government will have to do marketing of Indian medical facilities abroad in a planned way so that India can be made a major medical destination of the world. For this, along with the government, non-governmental organizations working abroad will have to come forward. The way India has become a major tourist center today, in the same way people can be easily attracted in the medical field as well. All it takes is a holistic and coordinated effort. (The author is a freelance commentator.)