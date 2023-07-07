Medicine shops will open soon in panchayats of Jharkhand, 543 applications accepted

Jharkhand News: Medicine shops will now open in panchayats of Jharkhand. The vision of Chief Minister Hemant Soren is now coming true. CM has directed to set up at least one medicine shop in remote villages in every gram panchayat of every district of the state to make medicines easily available to the villagers. Under this, so far 543 applications have been approved for drug stores in the entire state.

Instructions to open medicine shops in panchayats of the state

CM Hemant Soren said that Jharkhand is a tribal-dominated state, where most of the population resides in remote rural areas. For which along with timely medical facility, timely availability of essential medicines is necessary. In case of non-availability of medicines on time, many people become seriously ill or die untimely. To deal with this situation, instructions have been given to open medicine shops in the panchayats of the state.

Most applications from Deoghar

So far, a total of 1593 applications have been received from all over the state for setting up a medicine shop at the Gram Panchayat level. Out of these, 543 applications have been approved, while 962 applications are under process. Maximum 233 applications have been received from Deoghar, 230 from Giridih, 212 from Dhanbad, 138 from Ranchi, 102 from Godda, 85 from Palamu and 75-75 from Hazaribagh and Bokaro. At the same time, after the Chief Minister gave approval letters to three people in Chatra, a medicine shop started here.

PHOTOS: Medicine shops will open in panchayats of Jharkhand, educated youth will get license, said CM Hemant Soren

Process simplified, aim to increase source of income

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the presence of a pharmacist has not been made mandatory for the sale of medicines. License for medicine shop is being issued in Form 20A and 21A. If needed, all types of medicines will be made available to the villagers through the retail chemist. The aim of the Chief Minister is to make timely medicines available to the villagers and to increase the means of employment and source of income for the educated villagers.

cooperation of the government

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, tele-medicine and tele-consultancy facilities will be made available free of cost to the villagers of the concerned panchayat by the licensee, in coordination with the departmental helpline number 104. Estimated assistance will be made available to the license holders under the Chief Minister’s Employment Guarantee Program by the Welfare Department. The Block Development Officer of the concerned block has been directed to provide assistance to the interested and eligible license holders in getting loan from the bank by establishing mutual coordination.