The head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, banned in Ukraine, and ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Viktor Medvedchuk called on Ukrainians who disagree with the policies of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to unite. He stated this on Thursday, February 16, on the air of the Russian Channel One.

He appealed to Ukrainians who do not support Zelensky’s policies, urging them to show that there is “another Ukraine.” According to him, she “thinks differently than Zelensky thinks and does, who is waging war to the last Ukrainian in the interests of the West.”

The politician believes that this will allow Ukrainians to put a “shutter” on Zelensky’s policies and “close the barrier to his crimes.”

Earlier, on February 13, Viktor Medvedchuk said that ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, being the president of Ukraine, offered Russian President Vladimir Putin to take Donbass. However, the position of the Russian leader at that time was different.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on Medvedchuk’s statement.

Before that, on December 25, Putin said that Russia’s goal is to unite the Russian people. In the situation in Ukraine, the Russian Federation had no choice but to protect its citizens.

On December 22, Putin said that Russia’s goal is not to spin the flywheel of a military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end it. According to the head of state, Moscow will strive to ensure that the conflict is over, and the sooner the better. He also noted that all actions related to the conduct of a special military operation are a forced necessity.

On February 24, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

