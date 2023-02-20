Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that US leader Joe Biden visited Kyiv “having previously received security guarantees.” The politician wrote about this on Monday, February 20, in the Telegram channel.

“Biden, having previously received guarantees of safety, finally went to Kyiv. He promised a lot of weapons and swore allegiance to the neo-Nazi regime to the grave, ”said the deputy chairman of the Security Council.

Medvedev drew attention to the fact that Biden and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced a victory, which is possible, including with the presence of weapons.

“And here it is important to note that the West really delivers weapons and money to Kyiv quite regularly. In huge quantities, allowing you to earn the military-industrial complex of NATO countries and steal weapons for sale to terrorists around the world, ”the politician emphasized.

The US President visited Kyiv on Monday morning. The Russian authorities, as stated in the White House, were informed about the visit a few before the departure of the politician. As National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan noted during the briefing, this was done “in order to avoid a conflict situation.”

In Kyiv, Biden met with Zelensky. During the trip, the American president announced a new $500 million military aid package that could include howitzers and Javelin systems. Officially, it will be announced later, on February 21. In addition, Biden called an extremely high price for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.

After a visit to Ukraine, Biden headed to Poland.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.