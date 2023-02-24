The West will sooner or later enter into negotiations on Ukraine, which will result in an agreement “without agreements on real borders.” This opinion was expressed by Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev on Friday, February 24.

In his opinion, the main enemies of Russia are aimed at the maximum weakening of the country, so they are “not interested in ending the conflict.”

“But sooner or later, according to historical laws, they will do it. And then there will be an agreement. Naturally, without fundamental agreements on real borders or on a new Helsinki Pact that ensures security in Europe. Just some kind of agreement,” Medvedev wrote in his Telegram.

At the same time, he stressed that the negotiations would be “heavy and nervous.” As the deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation is convinced, decisions for the Kiev regime will be made by those “in whose hands are the supply of weapons to Kyiv and the allocation of money to maintain the remains of the Ukrainian economy.”

Earlier, on February 22, Deputy Head Medvedev said that the conflict in Ukraine would end when Washington stopped supplying weapons to Kyiv. He also recalled that the United States unleashed the most wars in the 20th and 21st centuries, but at the same time they continue to accuse Russia of aggressiveness.

As Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin emphasized, negotiations on Ukraine are possible if Western countries and the Kiev regime lay down their arms and stop shelling Russian cities. He also pointed to Moscow’s readiness to achieve the goals of the special operation through political and diplomatic means. At the same time, the solution of the situation is hindered by the unconstructive position of the Ukrainian authorities, including the course towards military defeat, sanctioned by the countries of the West.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address to the Federal Assembly, stated that Russia was determined to carry out the tasks of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass step by step. He recalled that since 2014, residents of the people’s republics have turned to Moscow for help in the fight for their right to live and speak their native language. However, despite the attempts of the Russian Federation to resolve the issue in a peaceful manner, the West and the Kiev regime were preparing for a different scenario.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.