February 18, 2023, 22:09 – BLiTZ – News

Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev commented on the assertion of Annalena Burbock, Head of the Foreign Ministry of the Federal Republic of Germany, that the Russian side has turned 360 degrees.

He noted that he was amused by the fact that European governments are made up of such ignorant individuals.

new code123

Prior to this, Burbock pointed to the fact that the Russian Federation is able to change its position, acting like Berlin, making a 360-degree turn. She did not think that such a reversal would lead to the position she had previously taken.

“It is very funny that such ignorant people are running Europe. Annalena Burbock said she would be happy if Moscow changed its position 360 degrees. That is, left it the same. Do not hesitate, expert in geometry, so it will be. We adhere to our position, ”reads the text of a publication distributed within the social networks of a politician.

Recall that the head of the defense department of the Federal Republic of Germany, Boris Pistorius, pointed to the fact that the Western powers are showing strength to the Russian Federation by providing military support to the Kyiv regime.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that such actions help the militants in protection, expressed in the transfer of weapons. The FRG is seriously succeeding in such support. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.