On February 18, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev commented on the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who said that the risk of a Russian victory is higher than the risk of escalation in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Stoltenberg responded to a question at the Munich conference as to whether military aid to Kyiv poses a risk of escalation. He noted that the risk of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine for NATO is currently incomparable with the danger of a victory for the Russian side.

“I’m translating into understandable Russian: the risk of starting a third world war is significantly less than the risk of our country winning,” Medvedev wrote.

He added that the words of the NATO Secretary General demonstrate hatred and at the same time fear of the countries of the alliance towards Russia.

Earlier, on Feb. 16, former US Marine John Dugan said that people in the US are beginning to understand that Washington has started “World War III.” According to him, the American media “restrain” the dissemination of truthful information about what is happening in Ukraine, but there are also independent channels.

Prior to that, on February 14, former CIA adviser James Rickards wrote in his article for the Daily Reckoning that the decisions taken by the US authorities could lead to the conflict in Ukraine ending in a terrible way. Russia is more likely to win the Ukrainian conflict militarily, and all the help from Western countries can only delay the inevitable end of this confrontation, he added.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.