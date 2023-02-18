Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev commented on the statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the incompatibility of the risk of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine for NATO with the victory of the Russian Federation. He shared his opinion on Saturday, February 18, in his Telegram channel.

“Stoltenberg said that the risk of a Russian victory is much higher than the risk of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. I’m translating into understandable Russian: the risk of starting a third world war is significantly less than the risk of our country winning,” Medvedev wrote.

According to the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, such statements testify to the hatred and fear of the representatives of the North Atlantic Alliance towards Russia.

Earlier on Saturday, Stoltenberg told the Munich conference that the risk of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine for NATO is currently incomparable with the danger of a Russian victory.

On the eve of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that the involvement of the North Atlantic Alliance in the conflict in Ukraine has become maximum. She pointed to provocative activities carried out by the countries of the alliance for many years before the outbreak of the conflict and direct leadership of the Kyiv regime after it began.

At the same time, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter noted that Russia, in his opinion, is on the way to victory in the Ukrainian conflict.

Prior to that, on February 16, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said that in Ukraine there is now an unbridled escalation from the United States and other Western states. He noted that there is no uncontrolled escalation on the part of the Russian Federation, the Russian Federation is acting in a coordinated manner.

On the same day, Stoltenberg called on NATO to prepare for a long-term confrontation with Russia. At the same time, he admitted that he cannot predict how long this confrontation will last, because everything can change suddenly.

On January 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United States had organized a coalition of almost all Europeans that are members of NATO and the EU, and through Ukraine, by proxy, were waging war against Russia. The minister compared Washington’s actions to create a coalition against Moscow with the actions of the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, who fought against the Russian Empire, and the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, who opposed the USSR.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.