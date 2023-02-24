February 24, 2023, 12:12 – BLiTZ – News

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev spoke about how events will develop after the completion of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.

Then Russia “will return its territories and reliably protect people,” he said. Further, according to the politician, “heavy and nervous negotiations” will begin. Decisions for Kyiv will be made not by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but by leaders “overseas,” he explained in his Telegram channel.

The United States, on the other hand, wants to “weaken Moscow as much as possible and bleed it for a long time,” the speaker pointed out. He drew attention to the fact that “the main enemies of Russia” are not interested in ending the conflict. According to the author’s forecast, one day an agreement will be reached, but “without fundamental agreements on real borders and without a new Helsinki Pact that ensures security in Europe.”

“Then, most likely, an equally difficult time will begin. Exhausting months and years of confrontation, tantrums and rudeness on the part of those who will manage the stub that will remain of Ukraine,” Medvedev predicted. The West and Kyiv will not be able to recognize the results of the NMD, so the ideology of “something to win” (“future victory”) will remain for a long time, he explained.

The deputy chairman of the Security Council warned that the “new bloody boys” will again try to “provoke a world conflict.” It is necessary to achieve all the goals of the NWO in order to prevent this, he stressed.

In particular, Medvedev urged “to move the borders of threats” to Russia “as far as possible, even if these are the borders of Poland.” We need to “destroy neo-Nazism to the ground,” he concluded.

