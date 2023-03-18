March 18 - BLiTZ. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, reacted harshly to the message about the planned arrest of Donald Trump. An unexpected call came from Dmitry Medvedev. PolitExpert reports.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation turned to the people of the United States and advised the citizens of the country to end the rule of the incumbent President Joe Biden.

Dmitry Anatolyevich also wrote in his Telegram channel about the need to return their country to the Americans. Destroy the tyranny of Washington, “send to the dump of the insane pig-killing father and son of the Bidens.”

It is worth recalling that the arrest of former US President Donald Trump by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office is scheduled for Tuesday, as announced by the ex-president himself.

