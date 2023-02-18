On February 18, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev commented on the words of German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock about Moscow’s 360-degree turn.

“It is very funny that such ignorant people are running Europe. Annalena Burbock said she would be happy if Moscow changed its position 360 degrees. That is, left it the same. Do not hesitate, expert in geometry, so it will be. We stick to our position,” Medvedev wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to reverse his policies 360 degrees. The diplomat noted that she believes in “the ability of people to change”, citing Germany as an example, which abandoned its principles not to supply weapons to the Ukrainian conflict zones.

On February 15, Medvedev said that the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, did not understand the economy at all, and also accused her of stupidity and incompetence.

Before that, on January 28, Medvedev called German Foreign Minister Burbock a “useful fool” for his words about the war against Russia.

At a PACE meeting in Strasbourg on January 24, Burbock said that European countries were “waging war against Russia.” However, later, commenting on her words, the German Embassy in the Russian Federation told Izvestiya that support for the Kyiv regime does not make the FRG a party to the conflict.

In turn, the head of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Krupalla, demanded that Burbock be fired after talking about the EU war against Russia. According to him, his unprofessional behavior Burbock endangers the very existence of Germany.