February 26, 2023, 11:29 – BLiTZ – News The main task of Russia at the moment is to maintain the unity of the people, as well as to secure its new territories. The state should make every effort to establish multipolarity in the world, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, expressed his opinion in an article for the National Defense magazine.

According to him, it is necessary to preserve the spirit of the unity of the people in spite of all the threats coming from the West. He urged to preserve the stability and well-being of the country’s citizens, strengthen ties with our partners, and also contribute to the development of new regions of Russia.

“To do everything in our power so that a multipolar world finally reigns, based on mutual respect and strong ties between different states,” the politician called the tasks of the country’s leadership.

He added that for the past year, Moscow has opposed not so much the Kyiv regime as the Western patrons standing behind it. He stated that Russia has no right to lose in this battle, because “our history, our past, which we are proud of,” is with us. In conclusion, he emphasized that, just as in the years of the Great Patriotic War, we must resist Nazism and crush it.

