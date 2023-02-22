Medvedev told how Russia will respond to attempts to defeat her – News

February 22, 2023, 09:53 – BLiTZ – News

On Tuesday, February 21, the President of Russia delivered a message to the Federal Assembly. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev noted that the speech announced the suspension of our participation in START-3.

“The decision prompted by the war declared by the United States and other NATO countries to our country. A decision that will have a huge resonance in the world in general and in the United States in particular,” he wrote in his Telegram.

According to Medvedev, everyone has long understood that if the United States wants Russia’s defeat, then we are on the verge of a world conflict and have the right to defend ourselves with any weapon, including nuclear.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation also touched upon the appeal of US President Joe Biden, which looked “dishonest and ridiculous.” Thus, the US leader uttered lofty words about how important it is to defend democracy, and that the US is not going to attack Russia.

“With what fright should we listen to a politician from a hostile state that exudes hatred for our Motherland? Why should the citizens of Russia believe the leader of the United States, who unleashed the most wars in the 20th and 21st centuries, but reproach us for aggressiveness?” Medvedev wonders.

In conclusion, he added that if the United States stops supplying weapons to the Kyiv regime, the “war” will come to an end. In turn, the Russian Federation will not stop the NWO without achieving victory, because then Russia will not exist at all, because it will be torn to pieces.

