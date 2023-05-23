Meerut: Father arrested for killing son’s girlfriend, body was thrown in car with throat slit, this was the main reason for the incident

Meerut : On May 20, the dead body of Meenu, a woman from Ghaziabad, was found on the banks of the middle Ganga Nahar near Bhadrakali Chowki in Hastinapur. Meenu was stabbed to death in a moving car between Meerut and Ghaziabad. Then the dead body was thrown on the roadside. Mobile and Aadhaar card were also kept there so that the dead body could be identified. In this case, the police has made a surprising disclosure of the incident.

According to the police, Meenu was murdered by her lover’s father Manoj and brother Arun. The father has been arrested, while the brother is absconding. The police team is raiding in search of the absconding accused. Police told that the girl was married, so he wanted to get rid of her from the son. Did not like the meeting of the girl with the son. Both were explained many times, but both were not ready to accept. That’s why the father conspired with his second son to kill the girl.

Aadhaar card and mobile identification

The deceased woman was identified as Meenu, a resident of Sarvodaynagar in Ghaziabad district. In the investigation, it was found that Meenu lived in Putha, Tipinagar police station area of ​​Meerut. Meenu was married to Lovely in Indrapuram, Partapur. The police informed the relatives about the discovery of the dead body of the woman. Police found audio recordings in Meenu’s mobile. According to the call details and recording, it was found that Meenu used to get small loans.

Meenu used to live separately from husband Lovely

When the police investigated the whole matter, it came to know that Meenu was living separately from her husband for a long time. There was a dispute between the two. Staying apart from her husband, Meenu used to get loan from Aadhaar card. Arjun started helping in loan work. Arjun used to work with Meenu. Arjun and Meenu had an affair while working together.

In the investigation, it was found that Meenu and her husband Lovely had a fight 4-5 months ago. Arjun also came in between in this quarrel. Lovely got injured in the fight, Arjun’s leg bone was also hurt. Arjun’s leg is still plastered, he is still on the bed. His treatment is going on.

Why Arjun’s family protested

During interrogation by the police, Arjun’s father Manoj told that Meenu was a married woman. She had left her husband. Arjun was neglecting his work and family because of Meenu. I opposed it, but Arjun did not listen to anyone. Due to the increasing closeness of Arjun and Meenu, my family members started hating Meenu.

He further told that Meenu often used to come and go home with Arjun. Me and Arun used to get angry seeing this. Many times Arjun was told to leave Meenu, but he did not agree. Told Meenu to leave Arjun’s life, but she also did not agree. After this, together with Arun, a plan was made to kill Meenu.

how the murder plot hatched

The accused father told that he planned to kill Meenu on the pretext of taking her to the temple. Told Meenu that in order to cure Arjun’s leg, worship has to be done in the Devi temple. There is Maa Bhadrakali temple in Hastinapur. Every wish is fulfilled there. All three will come there after worshiping, so that Arjun gets cured. Meenu agreed to go to the temple on this matter.

He further told that we could have killed Meenu and thrown the dead body in the canal. But if the dead body was not found, Arjun would have been worried to find Meenu. Planned to keep the dead body in front of the son. That’s why Meenu’s dead body was thrown on the roadside. Aadhaar card and mobile were also left there to identify the dead body.

Murdered by strangulation in a moving vehicle

SP Dehat Kamlesh Bahadur told that Arjun’s father and brother made Meenu sit in Swift Dzire car and reached Hastinapur Bhadrakali temple. When he started returning after worshiping and offering prasad, he killed Meenu by slitting her throat with a knife in the moving vehicle itself. After killing, the dead body was thrown on the side of the canal track. After reaching home, he parked the car in Ganga Colony.

On the basis of investigation and evidence, Arjun’s father Manoj has been arrested from his house in Lallapura Nai Basti. Swift DZire, the vehicle involved in the incident has also been recovered on the tip of Manoj. A knife and blood stains have been found from under the footboard from inside the car. While son Arun absconded. Police is searching for him. Preparations are on to send Manoj to jail.

