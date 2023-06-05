Meerut: In protest against electricity rates, weavers marched 5 km on foot in the scorching heat, warned to travel to Delhi

Lucknow. Weavers have started agitation against the increased rates of electricity. Along with the loss of business due to the increased rate, they are worried about the employment of lakhs of workers. In Meerut, under the aegis of the Weavers’ Association, thousands of weavers took out a rally on Monday to protest against the increase in electricity rates. The weavers marched to the office of the District Magistrate. Handed over a memorandum of demands, threatened to march to Delhi if there is no solution. Weavers say that the new policy will ruin the business. Will make them stand on the brink of starvation. The state government has increased the fee for small machines from Rs 65 to Rs 400 per month and for large machines from Rs 130 to Rs 800 per month.

If the problem is not resolved, weavers will march towards Delhi

The weavers gathered in Golkuan area of ​​Meerut and reached the District Magistrate’s office by walking about 5 kilometers in the scorching heat. Handed over the memorandum of their demands. Association leaders said that the decision of the state government will affect the business and lakhs of weavers. He said that if their demands are not resolved, the weavers will march towards Delhi. Samajwadi Party MLA Rafiq Ansari, Treasurer of the Weavers Association, said that during the regime of former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, the government fixed a flat rate of Rs 65 per month for small power looms (.5 HP) and Rs 130 for 1 HP. Was. In addition, weavers were given access to electricity up to 150 kW, which enabled them to have multiple machines through a single connection.

SP MLA Rafiq Ansari led the march

MLA Rafiq Ansari said that now the state government has increased the fee for small machines from Rs 65 to Rs 400 per month and for big machines the fee has been increased from Rs 130 per month to Rs 800 per month. Allegedly, he has also been restricted from using the maximum kilowatts on a single connection. There are more than 7000 powerloom connections in Meerut alone. More than 1 lakh machines are operational. Rafiq, who marched with the protesters, said, more than four to five lakh people are directly or indirectly involved in this business here.