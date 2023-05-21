Meerut: Looting lakhs by taking the family hostage, 10 miscreants tied hands and feet and stuffed cloth in the mouth, police is searching

Meerut : Miscreants carried out the incident of robbery by holding the family hostage in the house late on Saturday night in Naglamal village of Mundali area in Meerut, UP. When the family protested, the miscreants locked them in the room and beat them fiercely. After which, after tying hands and feet with a rope, a cloth was stuffed in the mouth.

At the same time, keeping a gun on the temple of a woman of the family, he said, if you make noise, he will kill you. If you want your son alive then don’t make noise. After this, they fled away with jewelery worth more than 8 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh kept in the house.

10 miscreants entered the house by climbing the wall of the house

Actually, Shivam Tomar of Nanglamal village was sleeping on the roof of the house after having dinner with his son Anil and wife Priyanka. The family told that around 10 people entered the house by scaling the wall of the house late in the night and woke us up after reaching the roof top. After which we brought the people down. Said if you don’t go, you will kill your son. Putting a gun on the child’s head, he asked everyone to come down. We came down. Those people said to take off the earrings and give them. They took the mobile and broke it.

After which taken to the room. After fighting there, they tied their hands and feet with a rope. Threw the chunri in the mouth. After this the door of the room was closed. Everyone sat at home because of fear. They broke the cupboard and ran away with all the money and jewellery. After which we somehow managed to get out through the back door by opening our hands and feet. Information about the matter was given to the police. The police returned only after enquiring.

SP said – the incident will be revealed soon

SP Dehat Kamlesh Bahadur told that Shivam Tomar and his wife Priyanka informed the police about the robbery incident. After which the police reached the spot and investigated. A case is being registered on the complaint of the victim’s relatives. The incident will be revealed soon.

