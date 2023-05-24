Meet these youths of Jharkhand who won the UPSC exam, such was their journey

Many youths from Jharkhand have got success in UPSC exam. He has become a source of inspiration for other youths of the state. Years of hard work and dedication have finally made his dreams come true. Prabhat Khabar is introducing you to these successful youth.

Manish got success in the fifth attempt



Ranchi / Jamshedpur. Manish Bhardwaj of Jamshedpur has got 114th rank. Manish’s family lives in Vijaya Garden of Baridih. Manish did his Class 10 exams from DAV Public School Bishtupur and Class 12 from St. Mary’s English School, Bishtupur. Manish is currently DCLR in Begusarai. Manish did Mann Ki Baat with Prabhat Khabar. In this, he told the mantra of success to the people who have given up hope due to one failure in life. Manish said that he achieved this success in his fifth attempt. Even after giving interview four times, he could not be selected in UPSC.

Chatra’s Swati Sandeep got 490th rank



Swati Sandeep, who lives near the old petrol pump in Chatra, has secured 490th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Swati, daughter of Krishna Kumar Verma, former ADPO of Jharkhand Education Project, has been meritorious since the beginning. In 2021, she appeared in the UPSC exam for the first time after graduating in Physics from St. Columbus College, Hazaribagh. Did not go to any coaching institute to prepare for the exam, but studied on her own and achieved success. He completed his schooling from DAV Hazaribagh. He has given the credit of his success to his parents and teachers.

Alok became successful leaving the job of merchant navy



Ranchi / Godda. Alok Kumar, son of Rajkumar Panjiara, a resident of Lohiyanagar, Godda, has secured 549th rank in the UPSC examination this year. Alok started Merchant Navy job after completing Merchant Navy from TS Chanakya, Navi Mumbai in the year 2013-17. On the request of his colleagues, he left the job of Merchant Navy and started preparing for UPSC exam.

After getting success in 66th BPSC last year, joined the job as a supply officer. After taking study leave, again started preparing for UPSC. Alok says that better elementary education is the biggest thing. The doors of success open only with continuous practice. Alok is also a great cricket player. He has given the credit of his success to mother Lalit Devi and father Rajkishore Panjiara.

Chandan is an officer in EPFO ​​Rourkela



Chandan Prasad of Torpa has secured 671st rank in UPSC exam. Chandan, son of retired teacher Devnarayan Mahato and Sushila Devi, is currently working as Accounts Officer in Employees Provident Fund Organization Rourkela (Odisha). Prior to this, he has worked in Infosys for six years. He passed matriculation examination from Shri Hari High School Torpa and intermediate (science) examination in first division from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi.

After this he obtained B.Tech degree from College of Engineering, Bhubaneswar. Chandan had set the goal of achieving success in the UPSC exam from the very beginning. This is his second attempt. He has given the credit of success to his parents. Chandan’s elder brother Umesh Prasad is assistant manager in Forest Department Ranchi and Kundan Prasad in Bihar State Consumer and Food Protection Department. Sister Archana Mehta is doing PG as Pediatrician in Solapur Maharashtra after studying MBBS.

Daroga’s son Shivam got 216th rank



Ranchi / Jamshedpur. Shivam Kumar, son of Inspector Arvind Kunwar, posted in Seraikela Court, has secured 216th rank in the UPSC examination. Shivam was preparing while staying in Delhi. Shivam has got success in the UPSC exam in the second time. In the first attempt, his health deteriorated, due to which he could not get success. But he did not lose courage. He obtained his engineering degree from IIT Guwahati in Mechanical branch. The campus was done in 2017 and got a job in Bangalore.

But for the preparation of UPSC, Shivam left the job and prepared by staying in Delhi. Shivam’s primary education was from Gandhi Institute of Education Ratanpur Begusarai. After this passed the 10th examination from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth Deoghar. Staying in Kota, he prepared for engineering and completed his 12th standard from here. Shivam’s mother Mala Devi is a housewife.

Kshitij got success in the third attempt



Kshitij Verma, who studied from JVM Shyamali till 10th and 12th, has got success in UPSC examination. He got 366th rank. This was his third attempt. Kshitij Verma has graduated in Economics from Amity University Delhi. Mr. Verma, son of Rajesh Verma, who was posted in the Land Revenue Department, had appeared in the UPSC examination from the subject of economics. Kshitij’s mother is a teacher at Cambrian School, Dhurva. Sister is a professor of law in Bangalore. Kshitij said that once more he will appear in the UPSC exam. Will try to improve the rank.

Farmer’s son Abhinav succeeded in the third attempt



Ranchi / Hunterganj (Chatra). Abhinav Prakash, son of Manoj Singh, a resident of Godobar village of Hunterganj block under Chatra district, has got 279th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination this time. He has obtained Matriculation from Gyan Bharti Gaya, Intermediate from Bokaro and Graduation from Delhi University. Staying in Delhi, he was preparing for UPSC for three years. He got this success in his second attempt. Father Manoj Singh is a simple farmer. Abhinav says that success is definitely achieved by setting a goal and preparing. Students should study with their mind and set goals.

Ishita never came second in studies



Ranchi / Gumla. UPSC topper Ishita Kishore’s maternal house is in Gumla. He has a lot of attachment to Gumla. Ishita Kishore, sister of advocate Shailesh Kumar, resident of Police Station Road, Gumla city, achieved success in UPSC in the first attempt itself. In this regard, advocate Shailesh Kumar said that Ishita Kishore was interested in studies since childhood. Be it school or college studies, there has never been a second.

Always a topper and used to get medals from school and college every year. Ishita has prepared for UPSC by staying at her home in Greater Noida, Delhi and achieved success. She is the daughter of Wing Commander Late Sanjay Kishore. After the death of her father, Ishita’s mother Jyoti Kishore raised her daughter and younger son Harsh and made them study. He told that whenever Ishita used to come to Gumla, she used to study. He had great passion for studies from the beginning. Whenever she used to come to Gumla, there was a room for her, where she used to get up early in the morning and study. Even in the evening she used to sit to study. She used to study in the afternoon also by utilizing the time properly.

Rajat is an engineer in Bokaro Steel Plant



Ranchi / Katras. Kumar Rajat, elder son of Ramesh Kumar of Katras and engineer of Bokaro Steel Plant, has secured 423rd rank. Kumar Rajat has achieved this success in the first attempt itself. In 2007, he got second place in the entire district by scoring 84.6 percent marks from DAV Plus Two High School, Katrasgarh. In the year 2009, Rajkamal Saraswati Vidya Mandir Dhanbad secured 91.4 percent marks in 12th Science.

After this, he did Mechanical Engineering in 2013 from NIT Jamshedpur. Last year contributed as an engineer in Bokaro Steel Plant. Rajat continued his studies even after this. In the year 2021, after securing 150th rank in the 64th BPSC examination, he was selected as an Employment Officer, but did not contribute. Along with the job, kept preparing for UPSC in the remaining time.

Gagan started preparing after B.Tech



Ranchi / Hazaribagh. Gagan Kumar of Algadiha Maskedih village, Chalkusha, Hazaribagh has secured 556 rank. Gagan got this success in the fifth attempt. After BTech, Gagan Kumar started preparing for the civil service examination. Sociology subject was included in UPSC. Gagan has given a message to the students to always assess their potential keeping in mind the goal.

Trust the blessings of teachers, parents and everyone. He said that it is necessary to focus on the syllabus for the preparation of Civil Services Examination. Prepare for the exam by taking information about UPSC pattern, successful students. He has done his 10th examination from SSR High School Sariya and ISC from Chhotanagpur Inter College Bedokala Barkattha.

Pradeep Varnwal became successful after leaving the job



Ranchi/Putki (Dhanbad). Pradeep Kumar Varnwal, the younger son of Putki’s ration shop operator Kedar Prasad Varnwal, has got 601 rank. Pradeep completed 10th from Fagu Mahato School Kapuria with 84 percent marks. Whereas from DAV School Munidih in the Faculty of Science 12th. After this he obtained B.Tech degree in Mechanical from BIT Sindri College. Pradeep told that he has worked as an assistant manager in HPCL Haldia for one year. But the job started coming in the way of preparing for the Civil Services Examination, so he left the job. Staying in Delhi, started preparing for UPSC. Pradeep achieved success in the fourth attempt.