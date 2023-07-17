Meeting between Foreign Ministers of India and Nepal in Bangkok, emphasis on increasing mutual cooperation

Kathmandu, 17 July (Hindustan Times). Nepal’s Foreign Minister NP Saud and India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a separate meeting on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Conference in Bangkok on Monday. India’s Foreign Minister Jaishankar informed about the meeting through Twitter. He has told that for mutual partnership, both the countries have agreed to stay close.

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said that mutual relations and cooperation were discussed in the meeting between Saud and Jaishankar. A meeting of foreign ministers of BIMSTEC member countries was held on Monday. Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said that energy cooperation, climate change, health, food security, technology, infrastructure development were discussed during the meeting.