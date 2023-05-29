‘Meeting for MP in Delhi’, know what Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Rahul Gandhi’s claim

MP Election 2023: Assembly elections are to be held in Madhya Pradesh by the end of this year. Before this, the politics of the state has heated up. The phase of rhetoric is going on by the leaders of both BJP and Congress. In this sequence, the latest statement of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has come to the fore. He took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s statement and said that the problem with Congress is that meetings are held in Delhi for Madhya Pradesh. The public is pleading that Delhi is very far. We are confident that the BJP will form its government in the state with full majority in the upcoming elections.

Here, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comment on winning more than 150 seats in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. He has said that Rahul Gandhi is dreaming. He promised loan waiver and unemployment allowance, we all saw what happened to him. His comment is that 150 seats will have the same fate.

Rahul Gandhi is cooking Khayali Pulao

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the BJP is going to win more than two hundred seats in the MP assembly elections. If you want to cook imaginary casserole, then keep cooking it… Let us tell you that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had said that Congress is going to win more than 150 seats in the upcoming elections.

#WATCH , The problem with Congress is that meetings are held in Delhi for Madhya Pradesh. Public is pleading that Delhi is very far away. We are confident that the BJP will form its government in MP with an absolute majority in the upcoming elections: Union Minister Jyotiraditya… pic.twitter.com/egqMkMrx2x

What did Rahul Gandhi say

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with senior leaders of the state unit of the party regarding preparations for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. After this meeting, the Congress leader said that we have just held a detailed meeting and our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, now we are going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave his reaction on this statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Kamal Nath’s reaction

After the meeting, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said that we are going to win Madhya Pradesh also. Today we have a united slogan to win Madhya Pradesh with maximum number of seats. On the other hand, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and state party chief Kamal Nath said that today a very important meeting was held, what strategy should be made in the elections, how to secure the future of Madhya Pradesh was discussed. We all agree with what Rahul Gandhi (statement of Congress getting 150 seats in MP) has said.