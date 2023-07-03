Meeting of non-BJP parties will now be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18, coordination of seats and Maharashtra incident will be discussed

Patna. After the first meeting of non-BJP parties held in Patna on June 23, the second meeting will now be held in Bengaluru on July 18 regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2023. Before this, on July 17, all the top leaders will meet over dinner and prepare the strategy for the next day. This information was given by senior Congress leader KC Venugopal in Bhopal.

Earlier, NCP President Sharad Pawar had informed about the meeting of leaders of all non-BJP parties in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14, but due to the monsoon session of Bihar Legislature meeting from July 10 to 14, this day was postponed. Has gone. After the meeting held in Patna, the opposition party had decided to meet next time in Shimla, but due to some reason now this meeting will be held in Bengaluru.

There will be discussion on coordination of seats and Maharashtra incident.

Here, RJD President Lalu Prasad said that he will attend the meeting. It is believed that the political incident in Maharashtra will be condemned in this meeting and all the parties will be able to jointly declare a struggle against the BJP. Along with this, a decision can also be taken on fielding a common candidate against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year.

The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23

It is noteworthy that on June 23, a meeting of the opposition parties was held for about three and a half hours at the Chief Minister’s residence on Ane Marg, hosted by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Around 30 top leaders from 15 parties participated in this meeting and unitedly resolved to challenge the BJP. The next meeting of opposition parties is going to take place at a time when the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra is divided into two parts. Nine party MLAs, including Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar, broke away from the party and took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government. Ajit Pawar has become the Deputy Chief Minister in this government.