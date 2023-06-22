Meeting of opposition parties against BJP today, there will be talk on giving common candidates for Lok Sabha seats

On the initiative of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leaders of about 15 parties will brainstorm in Patna on Friday on the main issue of fielding a common candidate against the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections. On the invitation of Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Patna on Thursday itself to participate in this meeting being held at the Neek Samvad of the Chief Minister’s residence. have gone

The meeting will start at 12 o’clock

After reaching Patna, Mamta Banerjee met RJD President Lalu Prasad at the official residence of Rabri Devi in ​​the evening. Mamta said that whatever is decided in the Patna meeting, it will be valid for all the parties of the opposition. It is believed that the meeting will start around 12 noon. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will throw light on the purpose of the meeting. In the meeting of about three hours, RJD President Lalu Prasad will also announce a big mobilization against the BJP government at the Center. The last address will be of Rahul Gandhi.

will talk about these issues

In the meeting, the strategies for contesting against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be discussed. Conveyors will be selected for mutual coordination. National and state level election strategies will also be discussed. Many parties have been contesting elections against each other. In such a situation, an attempt will be made to decide a common program with everyone’s opinion. After securing a majority in the elections, the role of parties in the possibilities of forming the government and the common minimum program will also be discussed.

it will be included

In the meeting of opposition parties, besides Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD President Lalu Prasad, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, JDU National President Lalan Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu CM Blitz Stalin, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, CPIML’s Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI’s D Raja and J&K’s former CM Mehbooba Mufti and former CM Farooq Abdullah will attend.

Rahul, Kharge, Pawar, Hemant, Akhilesh and Uddhav will come today

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray by special flight on Friday morning. Will reach Patna.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin reached Patna, Tejashwi Yadav welcomed him at the airport

Meeting of opposition parties expected to be constructive: Mamata Banerjee

Before leaving for Patna, Mamta Banerjee in Kolkata expressed hope that the opposition meeting in Patna on Friday would be constructive. He said that the BJP has to be defeated in the next Lok Sabha elections to save the country from destruction. On the situation in Manipur, Mamata Banerjee said that it is because of the BJP’s policies that the northeastern state is on the boil and calling an all-party meeting on June 24 is a belated decision. He hoped that this meeting of the opposition would be good and collective decisions would be taken.