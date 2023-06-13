Meeting of opposition parties in Patna on June 23, for the first time Kejriwal and Mamta will be seen with Congress

The preparations for the national meeting of opposition parties in Patna on 23rd June are in the final stage. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is leading the opposition unity, has sent invitations to top leaders of all major opposition parties to attend the meeting. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD President Lalu Prasad will also attend the meeting. Apart from Lalu Prasad, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav from RJD will be present in the meeting. On behalf of JDU, apart from the Chief Minister, National President Lalan Singh will be present in the meeting.

Arvind Kejriwal, Mata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi on one stage

According to Congress sources, the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are to attend the meeting. For the first time, Arvind Kejriwal, Mata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi will be seen on one stage under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Rahul Gandhi and Kharge, who are coming to attend the meeting on June 23, are also likely to visit Sadakat Ashram, the Congress headquarters. For this, separate preparations are being made at the party level as well.

Rahul Gandhi will reach Sadakat Ashram after seven years

According to Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi will reach Sadakat Ashram after about seven years. Preparations are on to set up different pandals on behalf of 40 political districts in the ground behind the ashram to welcome them. National General Secretary D Raja from CPI and Sitaram Yechury from CPM will attend the meeting.

Will attend the meeting

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Udd Thackeray, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also attended the meeting. Will be included.

Dipankar will attend the meeting of opposition parties on June 23

Dipankar has said that he himself is attending the meeting of opposition parties on 23rd June. Broad unity of the opposition is necessary not only for Bihar but for the entire country. He said that after the meeting, the strength to fight against the central government will unite and will be ousted from the power of the center in 2024. All the parties will come on one platform in the meeting. This would be a big deal.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m78hMni6uok)