Meeting of opposition parties in Patna on June 23, special arrangements being made, cuisine of Bihar will be served

Better arrangements will be made regarding the meeting of the opposition parties to be held on June 23 in the capital Patna. Under this, the opposition leaders will be taken care of on reaching Patna, from security, transportation, their rest, food and all kinds of facilities. For this, an action plan is being discussed to decide all the things. This meeting is likely to be held at the city’s Gyan Bhavan.

Bihari cuisine will be served

According to the information received from the sources, special route and traffic management will be important for the opposition leaders when they reach Patna. From the time those leaders reach the capital till their return, apart from their special security squad, there will also be special deployment of Bihar Police personnel. Also, due to the season of summer and fruits, food items will be included according to the season. Special types of mangoes found in the state will be prominently included in this. Apart from this, all kinds of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food including litti-chokha, makhana of Bihar will be included.

Leaders of 18 parties will be involved

Significantly, in this meeting, presidents of 18 parties including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi or their equivalent leaders will participate. These include NCP’s Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party President and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu CM Blitz Stalin, CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, CPIML’s Dipankar Bhattacharya and CPI’s D Raja have given consent to attend the meeting. Apart from this, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will also be present in the baitha meeting.

