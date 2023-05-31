Meeting of opposition parties will be held in Patna from 2 pm on June 12, Mamta Banerjee will reach a day earlier

Patna. Leaders of opposition parties across the country will gather in Patna on 12th June. On this day, there will be a meeting of opposition parties at Gyan Bhavan from 2 pm. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has agreed to attend this meeting. Information about the arrival of other leaders is also being received. A letter of request is being sent to more than 20 big and small opposition parties for this meeting being held on the initiative of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to give a one-to-one defeat to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024.

These issues can be considered

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself is inviting all the opposition leaders for this meeting to be held in Patna. It is believed that in the meeting, there should be mobilization against BJP, formation of coordination committee regarding coordination of seats, fielding common candidate of opposition against BJP candidates in all seats and if new government is formed after elections, then what should be the issues in common minimum programmes, This will be considered.

Mamta Banerjee will reach a day before

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said that she will attend the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna on June 12. The Trinamool Congress chief has said that he had suggested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to call a meeting in Patna. The way Jai Prakash Narayan started the mass movement from Bihar, similarly the movement to remove the BJP government at the center should be started from Bihar itself. This will have a very good impact in Hindi speaking areas. Mamta Banerjee will reach Patna on June 11 itself to participate in the meeting. Trinamool chief will also meet RJD President Lalu Prasad. According to the information, Mamta Banerjee will meet him at his residence.

Nitish has visited more than six states

For the mobilization of opposition parties, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has so far visited more than six states and met a dozen leaders. The Chief Minister has requested all those leaders to unite against the BJP.

Nitish Kumar, who has visited half a dozen states, will become the pivot of the opposition, leaders of 18 parties will gather in Patna

Gyan Bhavan is being prepared for the meeting

National President of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar from NCP, Uddhav Thackeray from Shiv Sena, Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party, National General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya from CPI-ML will attend this meeting of opposition parties. At the same time, Sitaram Yechury of CPM and D Raja of CPI will also attend the meeting. Gyan Bhawan is being prepared for the meeting of opposition parties. There will be tight security arrangements during the meeting. Security personnel of the respective states and some other leaders will also come along with the opposition leaders.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6CX_0uOqwQ)