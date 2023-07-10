Meeting of opposition parties will be held on July 17 and 18 in this five star hotel of Bengaluru, Sonia Gandhi will also attend

Patna. On July 17 and 18, a meeting of non-BJP parties will be held at the Taj West Ind, a five-star hotel in the capital of Karnataka, Bengaluru. In this meeting of two days, dinner will also be held here on the first day and the next day on July 18, the meeting will also be held here. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also attend this meeting. It is known that keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the first meeting of the opposition parties was held in Patna on 23 June.

Top leaders of 18-19 parties will participate

According to Congress sources, top leaders of 18-19 parties will participate in this second meeting of non-BJP parties. Five leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD President Lalu Prasad will attend the meeting. Apart from these two, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, JDU National President Lalan Singh, JDU National General Secretary and Bihar Government Senior Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha will also attend the meeting.

Sachin Pilot compared Nitish Kumar to Sardar Patel

Here, Sachin Pilot, a strong leader of Rajasthan Congress, has compared Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Sardar Patel, engaged in uniting opposition parties across the country. Sachin Pilot has also advised to take strict action against those making statements against the grand alliance government of Bihar.

Grand alliance will win, feudalism will lose: Sachin Pilot

Sharing the picture of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD President Lalu Prasad on social media, Sachin Pilot has written that like Sardar Patel, both of them are working together to unite the leaders of the country. It was also written that just as the manjhi was removed, those who make rhetoric should also be removed, clean the garbage. Grand alliance will win, feudalism will lose.

